Tornado Watch Or Tornado Warning? What's The Difference?

As we prepare for severe weather season, News 9 wants to refresh the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

By: News 9

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch means a possibility for tornadoes exists with favorable conditions. This means it’s time to spread the word and make a severe weather plan with your family.

What is a tornado warning?

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted either by the weather radar. This is when sirens will sound and anyone in the area should take shelter immediately.