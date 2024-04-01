Tornado Watch Or Tornado Warning? What's The Difference?

Monday, April 1st 2024, 9:38 am
As we prepare for severe weather season, News 9 wants to refresh the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.
A tornado watch means a possibility for tornadoes exists with favorable conditions. This means it’s time to spread the word and make a severe weather plan with your family.
A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted either by the weather radar. This is when sirens will sound and anyone in the area should take shelter immediately.
April 1st, 2024
April 2nd, 2024
April 2nd, 2024