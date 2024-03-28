Oklahoma City Metro Shelters Hosting Edmond Pet Adoption Event

Organizers of the Hope for Humanity pet adoption event in Edmond this weekend say over a dozen shelters and rescues across the Oklahoma City metro will be taking part.

The event is scheduled to last from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at a large field just south of Oklahoma Chiropractic on Kelly Avenue in Edmond.

The event is the combined efforts of 13 nonprofit animal organizations and rescues, including The Village Animal Welfare, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, Midwest City Animal Welfare, Edmond Animal Shelter, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, True Friends Animal Rescue, Tornado Alley Bulldog Rescue and more.

Organizers said if you're in the market to rescue a dog, then this is the event for you.

Some of the rescues will be offering free adoptions, and others will offering discounted adoptions.

Emily Dones, the event organizer, said she hopes the event will help get animals adopted but she also wants to raise awareness

"I want to bring everyone together to make people aware about what's going on," Dones said. "How many animals are really needing to be adopted? These non-profit organizations are really looking for some help."

Dones said there will be other organizations there as well, food trucks and even a hot air balloon to make for a fun outdoor event for families.