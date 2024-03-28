OKC Thunder's Isaiah Joe Throws Down 1-Handed Dunk Versus Houston Rockets

Isaiah Joe threw down a monster dunk against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

By: News 9

Known for his sharpshooting behind the 3-point line, OKC Thunder guard Isaiah Joe caught basketball fans' attention on Wednesday with a highlight dunk.

Just minutes into the second quarter against the Houston Rockets, Joe caught a pass from Kenrich Williams at midcourt while on a fastbreak.

Guard Luguentz Dort was to his left in a two-on-one situation but Joe took one dribble, jumped off two feet and threw down a monster dunk on Jeff Green.

Green began his career with the Seattle Super Sonics and then played with the Thunder for three seasons after they relocated to Oklahoma City.

