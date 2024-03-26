1 In Custody After Police Pursuit Near Luther

The Harrah Police Department has a subject in custody after a pursuit near Luther.

By: News 9

According to officers, the vehicle was a black Honda Civic. Authorities say that the pursuit started as a welfare check on a mentally ill subject in Choctaw. The subject fled from police.

The scene was near Northeast 10th and Harrah Road. Officers used a non-lethal weapon on the subject when they exited the car with a knife, police say.

The subject is now in police custody. Authorities say the subject will not be going to jail, but will receive treatment for their mental health.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills, SkyNews 9 followed the scene from the air.

The Harrah Police Department, Choctaw Police Department and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department all responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



