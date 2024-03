News 9 Meteorologist Hannah Scholl is here to take a look back to March of 1897 when a half-mile-wide tornado hit Chandler.

By: News 9

-

This week in Oklahoma weather history, we're going back to March of 1897 when a tornado hit Chandler killing 15 people and injuring more than 100.

The tornado was about a half-mile wide, and back then, there were no radars to warn of a approaching tornado.