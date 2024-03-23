Jennings Breaks Doubles Record As OU Drops Baylor At HOF Stadium

Senior shortstop Tiare Jennings broke the Oklahoma softball team's program record for career doubles as the top-ranked Sooners defeated No. 19/22 Baylor 8-1 in front of 8,798 fans at Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday evening in Oklahoma City.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

-

Jennings moved ahead of Sydney Romero with her 59th career double, leading off the home half of the third by lacing the historic two-bagger down the left field line. The shortstop finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with a home run and a walk as the Sooners (29-1, 7-0 Big 12) continued their unbeaten start to conference play with the win over Baylor (17-9, 1-6 Big 12).

﻿

OU remains a game up on Texas in the Big 12 standings and moved to 2.0 games ahead of Oklahoma State.

Kelly Maxwell spun a gem in the circle, improving to 9-0 on the season with 5.1 innings of one-run ball. The left-hander struck out four while scattering three hits and a walk, improving her conference numbers to 3-0 with a 0.38 ERA.

Oklahoma opened the scoring in the bottom of the second courtesy of some "Sooner Magic," with Rylie Boone (3-for-3, 2B) legging out an infield single that saw Baylor's fielder throw the ball away, allowing Cydney Sanders (1-for-2, BB, 2 R) to score all the way from first base. Baylor would draw things even at one two frames later in fourth.

A seven-run fifth inning blew the game open for Oklahoma as Jennings launched a go-ahead two-run opposite-field home run to begin the fracas. A bases-loaded walk issued to Riley Ludlam (0-for-2, BB, R, RBI) made it 4-1 OU before pinch-hitter Alynah Torres (1-for-1 R, HR, RBI) blasted a grand slam to deep left field.

Right-hander Paytn Monticelli closed the door on Baylor, retiring five of six batters with the lone runner reaching on a single.

Jennings and Boone each provided three-hit games for Oklahoma with Ella Parker (2-for-4, R) adding a two-knock performance in the win. OU extended its winning streak to 11 games and recorded its fifth consecutive game with double-digit hits. Jennings also moved into second in program history in total bases, pushing her career mark to 589 with seven on the night to pass Lauren Chamberlain's 583.

Up Next

Game two of the series is set for a 2 p.m. CT start on Saturday at Love's Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, 107.7 FM The Franchise and 1560 AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2.