Thunder Friday Nights: Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 23 As OKC Wins 4th Straight Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points in his only regular-season trip to his home country, Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away late to beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 123-103 on Friday night.

By: Associated Press

-

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points in his only regular-season trip to his home country, Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away late to beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 123-103 on Friday night

Jalen Williams scored 20 points and Kenrich Williams and Cason Wallace each had 12 as the Western Conference-leading Thunder won their fourth straight and extended Toronto’s season-worst losing streak to nine.

Canada native Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with eight assists and also had seven rebounds. Josh Giddey and Lu Dort scored 10 points apiece as Oklahoma City improved to 21-13 on the road.

The Raptors were lead by rookie Gradey Dick with 21 points, one shy of his career-best, and Kelly Olynyk with 16.

﻿

Before the game, Toronto guard Gary Trent Jr. was ruled out because of a sore lower back. That left the Raptors without seven players, including all five regular starters.

Toronto’s list of absentees also included guard Immanuel Quickley (personal reasons), All-Star forward Scottie Barnes (left hand), center Jakob Poeltl (left pinkie), forward RJ Barrett (personal), forward Chris Boucher (right knee) and guard DJ Carton (right ankle).

Center Jontay Porter returned for the Raptors after leaving Wednesday’s loss to Sacramento because of an illness.

The Raptors made a season-worst 27 turnovers. Oklahoma City scored 37 points off those miscues, the most Toronto has allowed in any game this season.

Dick scored 13 points in the first, his highest total in any quarter this season, as Toronto led 35-28 after one.

Oklahoma City opened the second with a 15-2 run, taking a 45-37 lead on Giddey’s 3-pointer with 9:08 left in the half. The Thunder were up 63-56 at halftime and took an 89-78 lead to the fourth.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Raptors: Visit the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba



