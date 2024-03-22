'This Is Their Choice:' Group Home Director Discusses Sub-Minimum Wage Battle

Raising the minimum wage is a hot topic of conversation in Oklahoma, while moves to eliminate sub-minimum wages are gaining traction across the nation. But this issue is a little more complex for some groups in the state.

Joel Bain is the executive director at Mid-Del Group Home, a non-profit that runs this sheltered workshop that employs people with intellectual disabilities. "How they get paid is by piece rate," he explained.

This means they make less than minimum wage, but Bain says their pockets are far from empty. "The only money they're making here is their fun money," he said.

Federal and state funding covers the rest. But the push to do away with this practice is gaining ground. "I would say 90% of our individuals aren't going to be able to work in the community without help 100% of the time," Bain said.

In the Oklahoma Legislature, House Representative Ellyn Hefner leads the charge toward phasing out the piece rate practice. "We don't have to do anything quickly," she said.

Her goal is for Oklahoma to be prepared. "They're concerned there may not be enough jobs, or they may not hire," Hefner explained.

That's why she wants funding dedicated to creating space in the workforce for everyone. "Maybe we can find a way to invest in Oklahomans with disabilities and give them a wage that's not a sub-minimum wage," she said.

Hefner wants everyone to be part of the conversation. "Show me what I’m missing and show me how we can support you," she said.

Bain's concern is the group home may not survive without the sub-minimum wage. "That would raise my portion of paying our individuals $312,000 a year," he said.

He says the group home provides the promise of a safe and supportive work environment. "When you talk about the quality of their own lives, this is their choice of where they want to work," Bain said.

Legislation to eliminate the piece rate practice stalled this session in Oklahoma. Bain says this is a momentary win for his group home, but Hefner says it would've prepared Oklahoma to adapt if and when sub-minimum wages are banned at the federal level.