Expedition Africa: OKC Zoo's Project Complete After Years In The Making

It's a project that has been years in the making, and the Oklahoma City Zoo's biggest renovation process to date, both in terms of cost and size. News 9's Colby Thelen has been following it since construction began.

-

The oldest section at the Oklahoma City Zoo now is creating the newest buzz.

News 9 toured the construction with CEO Dwight Lawson in October of 2022.

Back then, it was just red dirt and renderings. Now it's Reality.

Complications delayed the 2023 opening. A dream of spring was lengthened by a 12-month hibernation.

Getting the 77 different species into their new home wasn't easy. And what the entire 13-acre space used to be, now lives in memory.

It's a new heart meant to bring new life for another century to come.