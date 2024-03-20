Reptile Robber? Man Accused Of Using Snake In Casino Robbery

Oklahoma County prosecutors have charged a man for using a snake to rob a casino patron of their winnings. Court papers showed the suspect cut off the snake's head with a pocketknife before he was arrested.

Police said Jason McBrayer, 43, was also accused of using the reptile to threaten a gas station clerk earlier this month.

Oklahoma City police called the robbery and animal cruelty case unusual. Court papers showed the suspect cut off the snake's head with a pocketknife before he was arrested.

The first snake sighting happened earlier this month at Remington Park Casino. Police said McBrayer sat next to a patron at a slot machine. Moments later he pulled out a snake. “Held the snake up and actually scared the person enough that they got up and left,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The frightened man told police he left a ticket worth more than $400 in the slot machine. Investigators learned McBrayer took the ticket, cashed out at an ATM, and left the casino. “It was the following day when police were called to the same man. He was out on northeast 23rd street,” said Knight. “He began threatening people again with the snake.”

Investigators noted in court documents McBrayer first threatened a convenience store clerk by lunging the snake at her in an aggressive way. Witnesses told officers the man also approached several customers with the snake. “During the disturbance, he takes a knife and cuts off the head of the snake and throws the snake away,” said Knight.

When police showed up at the store, they said McBrayer ran from the scene but was eventually arrested down the street at a bank. “You don’t see a snake or even an animal for that matter used as a weapon in a robbery very often,” said Knight. “It’s something we rarely see.”

McBrayer was formally charged this week with robbery by force or fear and animal cruelty.