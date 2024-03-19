Hunger in Oklahoma: Facts, Damages & Solutions

It's a MitchellTalks Special: Hunger In Oklahoma. When the Stitt Administration declined a new federal summer food program designed to feed 400,000 Oklahoma children, the conversation regarding food insecurity became heated. With Oklahoma's poor health ranking (46th) and equally deficient hunger status (fifth hungriest state in the nation according to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma) as a backdrop, we've brought together 5 of Oklahoma's top experts in related fields to discuss the ongoing damage

By: Scott Mitchell

It's a MitchellTalks Special: Hunger In Oklahoma.

When the Stitt Administration declined a new federal summer food program designed to feed 400,000 Oklahoma children, the conversation regarding food insecurity became heated. With Oklahoma's poor health ranking (46th) and equally deficient hunger status (the fifth hungriest state in the nation according to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma) as a backdrop, we've brought together five of Oklahoma's top experts in related fields to discuss the ongoing damage to children and families and what policy-makers need to be doing to solve this dilemma.

Host Scott Mitchell is joined by Jeff Dismukes, the Executive Director of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Oklahoma, Joe Dorman with the Oklahoma Institute Child Advocacy, Chris Bernard of Hunger Free Oklahoma, and Sheamekah Williams with the Evolution Foundation.

In this discussion, the group talks about how organizations work with partners to address child food insecurity by leveraging federal nutrition programs. The panel also addresses how food insecurity directly impacts Oklahoma children and families.

