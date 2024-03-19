Oklahoma City Woman Collecting Donations To Support Friend In Gaza

After conflict threatened the life of an Oklahoma City woman's friend in Gaza, she is now raising money to send to support her and her family.

An Oklahoma City woman is raising money to help her friend and Arabic tutor who is living in Gaza.

Kate Robinson and Hiba Ahmad Madhoun's friendship began when Robinson began learning Arabic from Madhoun.

The pair have spoken several times a month for years, but as the conflict intensifies in Gaza, Robinson said things are getting more difficult every day.

"I think that these are human beings just like our neighbors in Oklahoma," Robinson said. "Just like the people we know personally."

Robinson said a bomb destroyed Madhoun and her family's home, leaving them clinging to survival.

Madhoun said she is surprised they are still alive, but remain terrified that their lives could be taken at any moment.

"When I think about the danger that her and her kids are in, I think about what if something happens to them," Robinson said. "I know that I could have done more. I just can't live with that."

Robinson has raised over $2,500 for Madhoun and her family but said she knows she has a lot more to go.

To donate to Robinson's GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.