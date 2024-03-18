March Madness: Everything You Need To Know Before Tipoff

The March Madness Tournament teams were announced during Sunday's selection show, and they included a few surprises, especially for Sooner fans. News 9's Karl Torp breaks down everything you need to know before tipoff.

By: News 9

The March Madness Tournament teams were set during the selection show on Sunday and they included a few surprises, especially for Sooner fans.

There was some good news for most of the Big 12 teams: Eight of the Conference's 14 teams made the big dance.

That is tied for the most teams for a single conference. The SEC also had eight teams whose names were called on selection Sunday.

Unfortunately, it's another year of missing out on the NCAA tournament for the Sooners.

The selection committee says the Sooners were the first team out making this their third straight year without an appearance.

Their season is over after they denied a bid to play in the NIT tournament.

That shouldn't stop basketball fans from tuning in to what could be an unpredictable tournament.

The first four games are on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton before the madness really gets underway on Thursday.

Games start at 11 a.m. right here on News 9

Because of our coverage, News 9 will not have a noon show on either Thursday or Friday.

Instead, there will be a special edition from 6 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Our 10 p.m. newscast will air at 10 on KSBI with a special edition of News 9 after the late game.