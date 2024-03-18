Police Arrest 3 Following Stabbing At SW OKC Motel

Oklahoma City police arrested three people on Saturday after a man was found stabbed in the face.

Police were called to the Studio Inn Extended Stays near Interstate 40 and South Meridian Avenue to check on a disturbance.

An officer found a 45-year-old victim on the ground with two deep cuts to his face and said he appeared to be intoxicated. Officers followed a blood trail from the victim that led up the stairs to a room police learned was rented by 59-year-old George Ledbetter.

Police said the room rented by Ledbetter was where the victim was likely stabbed.

Police said Ledbetter refused to leave the room but eventually came out and was arrested. The report did not say if Ledbetter was arrested for the stabbing but stated he did have outstanding warrants. “There were several others in that room,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Two other people were arrested as well on felony warrants.”

The two people arrested were Dustin Jones and Karen Gonzalez. Police said three firearms were found during a search of two rooms.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening. Police did not say if anyone was arrested for the stabbing.