Women's Hoops: Oklahoma A No. 5 Seed In NCAA Tournament

Sunday, March 17th 2024, 7:12 pm
The Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball team is a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Sooners won the Big 12 regular season title and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament before falling to Iowa State in the semifinal.
Oklahoma (22-9, 15-3) has made the tournament for the third consecutive season under Head Coach Jennie Baranczyk.
