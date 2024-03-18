Women's Hoops: Oklahoma A No. 5 Seed In NCAA Tournament

The Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball team is a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast in Bloomington, Indiana.

Sunday, March 17th 2024, 7:12 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball team is a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Sooners won the Big 12 regular season title and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament before falling to Iowa State in the semifinal.

Oklahoma (22-9, 15-3) has made the tournament for the third consecutive season under Head Coach Jennie Baranczyk.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 17th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

March 19th, 2024