Women's Hoops: Oklahoma A No. 5 Seed In NCAA Tournament

The Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball team is a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast in Bloomington, Indiana.

By: News On 6, News 9

The Sooners won the Big 12 regular season title and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament before falling to Iowa State in the semifinal.

Oklahoma (22-9, 15-3) has made the tournament for the third consecutive season under Head Coach Jennie Baranczyk.