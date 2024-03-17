1 Dead After Crash Near Chickasha

One person is dead after a crash near Chickasha late Saturday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Jeffrey Crager, 67, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the crash, OHP says. A woman, also in the car with Crager, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, OHP says.

The crash happened near US Highway 62 and Oklahoma Highway 39 in Grady County, according to OHP.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says this was a two vehicle crash, the driver of the other vehicle was admitted to the hospital.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not released the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.