Jennings, Maxwell Star As Sooners Crush Texas Tech 14-0

Senior shortstop Tiare Jennings homered twice and tied her career-high with six RBIs and graduate left-hander Kelly Maxwell struck out 10 over six scoreless as the No. 1-ranked Oklahoma softball team blasted RV/NR Texas Tech 14-0 in Lubbock on Friday evening.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

The Sooners (25-1, 4-0 Big 12) plated 14 runs on 12 hits and 13 walks while homering four times, improving to 4-0 in conference play with the win over the Red Raiders (21-6, 2-2 Big 12).

Jennings drove in six runs as part of a 3-for-3 day at the plate, reaching in each of her four trips with a double, two long balls and a walk. Jayda Coleman (2-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI) added a muti-hit game as nine different Sooners recorded a hit.

Maxwell dominated the Red Raider lineup, striking out 10 while scattering two hits and four walks over her 6.0 innings of work. The southpaw improved to 8-0 on the season and extended her scoreless streak to 18.0 innings.

The Sooner lineup opened the action in the first as Ella Parker (0-for-2, R) reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored on a Jennings double lined into right-center. Jennings' double was the 57th of her career, drawing her one shy of the program's career record held by Sydney Romero.

Kinzie Hansen (1-for-1, R, HR, RBI) led off the second inning with an opposite-field solo shot to right, pushing Oklahoma's lead to 2-0. OU added three more in the third courtesy of a Jennings three-run blast to left then Alynah Torres (1-for-3, BB, 2 R, HR, RBI) launched a solo homer in the fourth for a six-run advantage.

Oklahoma's lineup was quieted in the fifth and sixth as Maxwell kept cruising, holding the Red Raiders scoreless through six. She loaded the bases in the home half of six but responded by fanning the next three batters.

Maxwell's terrific work to escape the sixth-inning jam swung the momentum back to OU as the Sooner lineup plated eight runs in the next frame. Jennings blasted a towering two-run home run to center, Rylie Boone (1-for-4, R, RBI) and Coleman ripped back-to-back RBI singles, Cydney Sanders (0-for-1, 4 BB, R, RBI) plated a run with a groundout and Maya Bland (1-for-1, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI) scored two with a double before Quincee Lilio (0-for-2, BB, RBI)drew a bases-loaded walk to cap the eight-run frame.

Paytn Monticelli struck out two while retiring three of four in the seventh to close things out.

UP NEXT

Game two of the series is scheduled for a 1 p.m. CT first pitch on Saturday afternoon in Lubbock. The game will air on ESPN+ as well as 1560 AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2 and 107.7 FM The Franchise.