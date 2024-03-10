Oklahoma Softball Opens Conference Play With Doubleheader Sweep Of Iowa State

The No. 2/1-ranked Oklahoma softball team took both games of a split doubleheader against Iowa State at Love's Field on Saturday, opening its final season of Big 12 play with a pair of wins.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

The No. 2/1-ranked Oklahoma softball team took both games of a split doubleheader against Iowa State at Love's Field on Saturday, opening its final season of Big 12 play with a pair of wins.

Oklahoma (21-1, 2-0 Big 12) blanked Iowa State (9-12, 0-2 Big 12) 4-0 in game one before exploding for 11 runs on 10 hits, nine of which went for extra bases, in an 11-2 run-rule nightcap. Cydney Sanders blasted three home runs and drove in seven over the course of the doubleheader to lead a lineup that produced 11 extra-base hits on the day.

The Sooners welcomed 8,578 fans to Love's Field over the course of the split doubleheader.

OU left-hander Kelly Maxwell spun a gem in the conference opener, striking out eight in a complete-game four-hit shutout. She walked three while throwing 75 of her 126 pitches for strikes (59.5%) and improved to 6-0 on the season.

The Sooners opened the scoring in the third courtesy of an Alyssa Brito (1-for-2, RBI) single that plated Avery Hodge. One inning later, Cydney Sanders (1-for-2, BB, R, HR, 3 RBI) launched a three-run home run out to right field to provide key insurance runs.

Maxwell wouldn't need much more help, shutting down the Iowa State lineup the rest of the way. The Cyclones advanced just two runners to third base in the game as the southpaw cruised through her 23rd career shutout.

Game two saw the Oklahoma lineup break through for 11 runs on 10 hits as the Sooners blasted four home runs and five doubles in an impressive power display. Cydney Sanders (2-for-2, BB, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Jayda Coleman (2-for-2, BB, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Ella Parker (2-for-3, 3 R, 2B, RBI) and Alyssa Brito (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI) each provided multi-hit games while Rylie Boone (1-for-2, R, HR, RBI) hit her first homer of 2024.

Iowa State struck first with a pair in the first inning but saw their threat quickly extinguished as Coleman threw out a runner attempting to stretch her two-run single into a double. The Sooners responded immediately in the home half of the first. Kasidi Pickering (1-for-3, R, 2B) and Brito traded places with back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning, then Parker doubled home Brito with two away. Coleman lined a two-run home run to left, then Sanders crushed a solo shot into the junipers to cap off a five-run frame.

Handed a 5-2 lead after one, Sooner right-hander Nicole May settled in to provide 4.0 strong innings while earning her seventh win of 2024. May struck out three, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk.

Boone hammered a solo home run into the right field bleachers to lead off the second, pushing OU's lead to 6-2. A run-scoring double by Coleman plated Parker in the third as the Cyclone centerfielder misplayed the ball, allowing the latter to score all the way from first.

Riley Ludlam (0-for-1, RBI) brought Brito home with a groundout in the fourth. Parker reached on an error in the next OU at-bat then Coleman drew a free pass to bring Sanders back to the plate. Oklahoma's first baseman crushed a three-run home run out to left-center, becoming the first Sooner to record a multi-home run game at Love's Field.

Karlie Keeney took over for May in the fifth and slammed the door, fanning a pair and working around a lone two-out single.

OU closes its three-game series with Iowa State on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT. The series finale will air on ESPN+ as well as 1560 AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2.



