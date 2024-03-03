OU Softball Falls To Louisiana 7-5, Ending 71-Game Winning Streak

Oklahoma Softball's 71-game winning streak, the longest in Division I history, has come to an end.

The No. 1/1 Oklahoma Softball team fell 7-5 to RV/RV Louisiana in eight innings on Sunday afternoon at Love's Field.

Oklahoma (18-1, 0-0 Big 12) out-hit Louisiana (10-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) 11-10 but committed a season-high three errors in the loss.

Tiare Jennings (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) led the Sooner lineup with a three-hit game and moved into third on OU's all-time list in total bases. Kinzie Hansen (2-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI) entered the program's top 10 for career RBIs with No. 189 and 190 coming on her two-run home run in the fourth, a shot that moved her into eighth in career long balls at OU.

OU's NCAA-record winning streak comes to a close at 71 games, ending a truly historic run. The Sooners outscored opponents 578-72 for a plus-506 run differential over the 71-game stretch, earning wins over 42 different programs. The streak included 46 wins over Power Five opponents, 40 shutouts, 33 run-rule wins and 28 ranked wins.

Oklahoma trailed 3-0 through three and a half following a Ragin' Cajun solo shot in the second and a two-run UL side of the fourth. Riley Ludlam (2-for-3) singled to open the frame and was pinch ran for by Ella Parker, then Hansen hammered a two-run home run to right center to cut the deficit to one.

The two sides traded zeroes in the fifth and sixth before Louisiana stretched their lead to 4-2 in the seventh. OU struck back with two in the home half on a Jennings RBI single and a Ludlam run-scoring base hit dropped over the second baseman's head, sending the game into extras knotted at four each.

Louisiana plated three in the eighth to take a 7-4 lead. Cydney Sanders (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI) clubbed a one-out solo shot to left-center in the home half and Avery Hodge singled with two away to put the tying run at the plate before UL closed the door.

Up Next

OU returns to action at Love's Field on Wednesday, March 6, with a 6 p.m. CT start against Texas A&M Commerce in a midweek tilt.





The No. 1/1 Oklahoma Softball team saw its lineup produce a combined 23 runs on 27 hits in a doubleheader sweep of RV/RV Louisiana and Liberty on Saturday at Love's Field, extending its NCAA-record winning streak to 71 games in front of a home crowd of 4,450.

OU (18-0, 0-0 Big 12) blanked the Ragin' Cajuns (8-11, 0-0 Sun Belt) 8-0 in Saturday's first game as senior third baseman Alyssa Brito went 3-for-3 with three doubles to support a strong start from Kierston Deal. Six different Sooners recorded multi-hit games against Liberty (8-9, 0-0 CUSA) as Oklahoma piled up a season-high 15 runs and 17 hits in a 15-3 win.

No. 1/1 Oklahoma 8, Louisiana 0 (5)

Strong starting pitching led OU to its 11th shutout of 2024 in Saturday's first game as sophomore left-hander Kierston Deal spun 4.0 scoreless innings to improve to 3-0. The southpaw scattered three hits and a pair of walks, striking out a pair.

The Sooners opened the scoring with a three-spot in the first on a trio of RBI doubles from Alyssa Brito, Ella Parker and Tiare Jennings. OU tacked on four runs an inning later, sparked by a Riley Ludlam solo shot to right. Brito added an RBI double before a bases-loaded walk drawn by Avery Hodge and a Jenning sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 7-0.

Already 2-for-2 on the day, Brito doubled for the third time in the fourth and later scored on a Maya Bland groundout to give OU the eight-run advantage. Paytn Monticelli finished off Louisiana with a scoreless fifth.

Brito's monster 3-for-3, three-double day anchored the Oklahoma lineup as Rylie Boone added a 2-for-3 afternoon.

No. 1/1 Oklahoma 15, Liberty 3 (F/5)

The Sooners produced a season-high 15 runs on a season-best 17 hits in game two against the Flame, piling on the runs with crooked numbers in the second, third and fourth. Jayda Coleman went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, Cydney Sanders homered and drove in four while Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen, Kasidi Pickering and Alynah Torres added two-hit efforts as part of the phenomenal performance from the lineup.

Nicole May earned the win to improve to 6-0, retiring nine of the 10 batters she faced with a pair of strikeouts. Karlie Keeney added a scoreless frame in the fourth.

Sanders started the scoring with a solo shot in the second to begin a five-run frame that included a two-run blast from Jennings. The Sooners added seven runs in a third inning that featured RBI knocks from Rylie Boone, Kinzie Hansen and Kasidi Pickering before Sanders capped the stanza with a bases-clearing double lofted into shallow left.

Coleman singled in a run for her third hit of the day in the fourth, then Brito hammered a two-run home run to right to make it 15-0 Oklahoma. Liberty scratched across three runs in the fifth before Kelly Maxwell finished things off.

Up Next

OU returns to action at Love's Field on Sunday, March 3, with a 12:30 p.m. CT start against RV/RV Louisiana. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+,107.7 FM The Franchise and 1560AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2.

