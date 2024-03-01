2 People Arrested After Being Caught With 1,500 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop

Two people were recently arrested in Oklahoma after a traffic stop revealed the possession of hundreds of fentanyl pills.

By: News 9

Two people are in jail after they were caught with 1,500 fentanyl pills in their possession during a traffic stop, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Julianna Freeman and Mark Friesen were driving along Interstate 40 and Anderson Road when they were stopped for erratic driving.

The officer who pulled them over said the driver seemed to be impaired.

Officers then searched the car and found fentanyl pills.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson says Oklahoma roadways are frequently being used to transport drugs from the Mexican border.

"People come through Oklahoma to use our main thoroughfares with (Interstate) 35 and 40, then they cast and go across the nation. This poison is coming through our state somewhere," Johnson said.

Both Friesen and Freeman are facing several drug charges and are being held on a 50-thousand dollar bond.