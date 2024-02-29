Keys' 3-Pointer With 4 Seconds Left Pushes No. 20 Oklahoma Past No. 3 Texas, Clinches Big 12 Title

Lexy Keys hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to help No. 20 Oklahoma beat third-ranked Texas 71-70 on Wednesday night and clinch the outright Big 12 title.

By: Associated Press

-

Lexy Keys hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to help No. 20 Oklahoma beat third-ranked Texas 71-70 on Wednesday night and clinch the outright Big 12 title.

After a flurry of action, Oklahoma got possession trailing 70-68 with 13.4 seconds remaining. Skylar Vann missed, but scrambled to the ball and saved it to Keys. She hit the corner shot to push her game total to 16 points.

Texas called timeout after Keys’ basket, but couldn’t get off a good shot before the buzzer.

Oklahoma now has won 12 of 13.

Payton Verhulst scored 18 points for Oklahoma (21-7, 15-2 Big 12), which split the conference regular-season title with Texas last season. Oklahoma entered the night with a one-game lead and two games remaining for both teams.

Madison Booker had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Longhorns (26-4, 13-4), who had won eight straight since losing at home to Oklahoma last month.

Texas led for most of the game, and the Longhorns were up 60-54 heading into the fourth. Texas’ Aaliyah Moore fouled out with 6:33 remaining and the Longhorns up 64-58. Oklahoma chipped away and finally took the lead on a baseline jumper by Keys that put the Sooners up 67-66 with 3:20 remaining.

Verhulst fouled out with 49.6 seconds remaining and Texas up 68-67. Booker made the free throws to put the Longhorns up 70-67, setting up the final sequence.

﻿

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns did a lot of things right, but were outscored 21-10 in the fourth quarter. The loss might cost Texas a No. 1 seed.

Oklahoma: The Sooners showed resilience. Texas held them to 2-for-18 shooting in the quarter to take a 21-10 lead. It could have been worse — Booker banked in a deep desperation 3-pointer as the first quarter expired, but the basket was disallowed upon review.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts BYU in regular-season finale on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Visits Kansas in regular-season finale on Saturday.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball