Woman Dies Week After Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

A woman who had been injured Feb. 22 in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting has died, police confirmed on Wednesday.

By: News 9

-

A woman who had been injured Feb. 22 in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting has died, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Click here to watch News 9 live.

Police have identified the victim as Terron Hall. Authorities had already arrested a man named Leroy Glaze on suspicion of domestic assault with a deadly weapon. However, his charges will be changed to first-degree murder, police said.

The shooting happened inside a truck near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 36th Street in Oklahoma City.

Police said Glaze spotted an off-duty Warr Acres Police officer at a pharmacy near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 40th Street, and decided to pull into the parking lot for help.



