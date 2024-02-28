Woman Dies Week After Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Wednesday, February 28th 2024, 12:32 pm
A woman who had been injured Feb. 22 in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting has died, police confirmed on Wednesday.
Police have identified the victim as Terron Hall. Authorities had already arrested a man named Leroy Glaze on suspicion of domestic assault with a deadly weapon. However, his charges will be changed to first-degree murder, police said.
The shooting happened inside a truck near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 36th Street in Oklahoma City.
Police said Glaze spotted an off-duty Warr Acres Police officer at a pharmacy near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 40th Street, and decided to pull into the parking lot for help.
