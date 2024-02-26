Firefighters Battle Wildfires In NW, Central Oklahoma

As the fire danger rises due to high winds and temperatures, firefighters across Oklahoma responded to several fires across the state in the past week.

By: News 9

Firefighters are battling a wildfire Monday morning near the town of Putnam in Dewey County, the county commissioner says.

Dewey County Commissioner Dillon Berry said tackling the blaze is difficult due to the nearby tall grass, brush and trees allowing the blaze to spread easily.

Berry also said some fires in the area are prescribed burns, and are well in hand.

Over the weekend in Logan County, firefighters said a wildfire burned for several hours before being put out late Saturday evening.

Several fire departments responded to the scene, as the fire threatened multiple homes and destroyed several outbuildings.

Officers say more than 4 miles of land were burned in the fire. No injuries were reported.