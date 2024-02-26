Cowboys Baseball Falls To No. 4 Oregon State 8-1 In Arlington

Oklahoma State had its four-game winning streak snapped Sunday as the Cowboys fell to No. 4 Oregon State, 8-1, in the final game of the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field.

By: OSU Athletics

With the loss, the Pokes dropped to 4-3 on the season, while the Beavers are now 7-1.

Oklahoma State managed just five hits in the contest, with Aidan Meola going 2-for-2 and driving in the Cowboys' run to lead the way.

Janzen Keisel took the loss on the mound to fall to 1-1 on the season as the right-hander allowed five runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings. The junior struck out four and issued one walk.

The Cowboys jumped out to an early lead in their first at bat as Meola continued his hot hitting, lacing a two-out RBI single to right field to give OSU a 1-0 advantage.

Oregon State quickly answered in the bottom of the first to erase the lead as Michael McDowell and Mason Guerra delivered back-to-back doubles to knot the score at 1-1.

The Beavers took their first lead in the second inning on a two-run home run to left field by Tanner Smith and later added a solo shot from Travis Bazzana to make the score 4-1.

Oregon State's offense continued to produce as the Beavers added a run in the third and two more in the fourth to extend their lead.

The Cowboys return to action Tuesday when they close out their road trip at Dallas Baptist First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.