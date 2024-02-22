Kevin Durant On The Growth Of Oklahoma City, Says He Respected Outrage From Fans When He Left

Former Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant reflected on his time in the city in a conversation with his manager.

He said he understood and respected the outrage from fans when he left OKC to play for the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Durant said he will always feel like he was a part of building a team and the city to what it is today.