Man Recently Released From Prison Arrested In Connection To SE OKC Deadly Shooting

An Oklahoma man released from federal prison last week was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting at a southeast Oklahoma City motel.

Police took Brandon Metcalf, 43, into custody less than 24 hours after the shooting. Police said on Wednesday there were several people involved in the shooting and investigators were working to identify them all.

A room on the third floor of the Days Inn off Interstate 35 Service Road and Southeast 82nd Street turned into a crime scene Tuesday morning.

“When officers arrived, they found one male deceased inside of a room,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “It appeared he had been shot to death.”

Police said a front desk clerk called 911 for a woman who witnessed the shooting that killed 44-year-old Anthony Porter.

According to a murder warrant, the witness told police Porter was selling a gun to Metcalf and another man when a fight broke out in the motel room. The witness saw Porter drop his gun and said Metcalf picked it up. The witness claimed she heard one shot fired but was unsure who fired it.

The witness told investigators the man with Metcalf pointed a gun at her and told her to pack her bags and leave. He allegedly threatened her life if she told anyone about the shooting.

Metcalf was arrested in Oklahoma City the same day and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder. Police are asking the public for tips if they know anything about the shooting.

Metcalf also has a federal warrant for not reporting to his probation officer and traveling to Tulsa after his release from federal prison last Friday.