Surveillance Cameras Capture 2 OKC Knife Attacks

A man and woman were stabbed in what Oklahoma City Police say were 'unprovoked' attacks. New security video shows the moments between the stabbings.

The violence erupted on the evening of Valentine's Day. New security video shows the moments between the stabbings.

Police said while the attacks appeared to be random, both victims were homeless. Leaving many wondering if the victims were targeted.

During the first stabbing incident Wednesday night, police said the victim was sitting outside the Friendly Food Store near downtown when a man later identified as Gasper Santiago jumped out of his car with a knife and slashed the man's face. “Everyone is on edge right now because no one knows who to trust,” said concerned citizen Kenneth Green.

Kenneth Green works nearby and knows the victim. He said the victim wouldn't hurt a soul. “He had nothing someone would want. He didn’t have money, he didn't have drugs. So the only reason someone would do that is because they're an evil person who likes to inflict pain and torture,” said Green.

10 minutes after the initial attack, the same vehicle is captured on video pulling into a business parking lot near Classen and Northwest 4th Street.

After several minutes Santiago briefly exits his vehicle and is captured walking around before getting back inside. After nearly eight minutes, the video shows a woman pushing a shopping cart as Santiago's brake lights turn on. As the woman pushes past his car---Santiago reverses and follows her and then gets out of the car. Police said the woman was repeatedly stabbed. “The attacks were violent, unprovoked,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police.

Driving off more than a minute later police, using Flock cameras, police tracked down Santiago and arrested him. And while police haven't determined a motive---Kenneth believes the victims were unfairly targeted. “The only reason someone would do something like that is they want the easiest victim they could find,” said Green.

Santiago was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

