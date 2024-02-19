OKC Thunder Star Gilgeous-Alexander Set To Start In 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Sunday, February 18th 2024, 6:23 pm
For the second straight year, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a part of the NBA All-Star game.
This time, the 2023 First Team All-NBA member is a starter, with OKC competing for the top spot in the Western Conference.
SGA is also in the running for Most Valuable Player, which is something he could win for Sunday's All-Star game.
Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee has the details from Indianapolis.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. on TNT.
