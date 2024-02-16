Stillwater Police Investigating Sexual Assault Near OSU Campus

Stillwater Police say one person was sexually assaulted Friday morning near the Oklahoma State University campus.

Friday, February 16th 2024, 4:59 pm

By: News 9


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Stillwater Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Friday morning near the Oklahoma State University campus.

Police say it happened off campus at around 2:30 Friday morning, across from Theta Pond, near West University Avenue and South Monroe Street.

The victim, an unidentified female, says a man ran up behind her, grabbed and groped her.

In an alert sent to students, the university said to take extra precautions and be aware of your surroundings.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 16th, 2024

February 8th, 2024

February 7th, 2024

February 7th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 17th, 2024

February 17th, 2024

February 17th, 2024

February 17th, 2024