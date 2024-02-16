Stillwater Police Investigating Sexual Assault Near OSU Campus

Stillwater Police say one person was sexually assaulted Friday morning near the Oklahoma State University campus.

By: News 9

Police say it happened off campus at around 2:30 Friday morning, across from Theta Pond, near West University Avenue and South Monroe Street.

The victim, an unidentified female, says a man ran up behind her, grabbed and groped her.

In an alert sent to students, the university said to take extra precautions and be aware of your surroundings.