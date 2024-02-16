Stillwater Police Investigating Sexual Assault Near OSU Campus

Friday, February 16th 2024, 4:59 pm
Stillwater Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Friday morning near the Oklahoma State University campus.
Police say it happened off campus at around 2:30 Friday morning, across from Theta Pond, near West University Avenue and South Monroe Street.
The victim, an unidentified female, says a man ran up behind her, grabbed and groped her.
In an alert sent to students, the university said to take extra precautions and be aware of your surroundings.
