Former Sooner From Shawnee Playing With Chiefs Against 49ers

Sunday, February 11th 2024, 8:43 am
The Chiefs' Creed Humphrey, a former Sooner, is playing in the Big Game against the 49ers Sunday.
Humphrey is from Shawnee and is now representing his community in the NFL.
Humphrey was a star football player and wrestler in high school, and is now preparing for his second Big Game after helping the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.
