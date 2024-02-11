The Chiefs' Creed Humphrey, a former Sooner, is playing in the Big Game against the 49ers Sunday.

By: News 9

Former Sooner From Shawnee Playing With Chiefs Against 49ers

Humphrey is from Shawnee and is now representing his community in the NFL.

Humphrey was a star football player and wrestler in high school, and is now preparing for his second Big Game after helping the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.