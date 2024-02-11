State Leaders Push New Bill That Would Incentivize Professional Sports Teams Move To Oklahoma

A new bill could help bring more professional sports to Oklahoma if it survives this year's legislative session.

By: News 9

-

A new bill could help bring more professional sports to Oklahoma if it survives this year's legislative session.

It would also benefit the state's current NBA team.

State leaders are working to build momentum for Oklahoma's sports industry.

The latest idea is to extend job incentives for franchises considering a future in the Sooner State.

If passed, HB 3959 would expand a program in the Quality Jobs Act to include professional sports teams.

Majority Floor Leader and State Rep. Jon Echols (R-Hominy) said he has worked with the Department of Commerce on the idea.

According to the department, the incentive program "promotes job growth and helps improve your company’s bottom line by injecting cash back into your business as you expand and create new jobs in Oklahoma."

Echols said now is the right time for state leaders to pass the bill because of upcoming opportunities.

"I'm a South Oklahoma City kid. I grew up in Oklahoma City. When I was a kid the concept of us having a professional sports team was so far out of anything I could have dreamed of," Echols said. "Now, we have an incredibly successful NBA team and we're being looked at by other entities to see if we could have a potential franchise."

Right now, there isn't a pro-sport expansion that is for certain.

If passed, it would create pro-sport incentives everywhere in the state, not just in Oklahoma City.