4 Arrested In Connection To NW OKC Armed Home Invasion, Robbery

New details were released in Thursday's home invasion that turned into a police chase that ended in flames.

-

A home invasion and robbery investigation on Thursday had a dramatic ending near downtown Oklahoma City.

Police were able to make four arrests in connection to the alleged crimes.

Police said the four suspects were from out-of-state and staying at an Airbnb in northwest Oklahoma City. Court papers pointed to drugs and cash as the motives behind the robbery.

The investigation started Thursday afternoon when police were called to a home near northwest 164th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Related: 4 In Custody After NW OKC Police Chase Ends In Flames

An arrest affidavit stated that 25-year-old William Daniels, Brandon Norman, 25, Keldon Williams, 26, and Jordan Watson, 24, forced their way into the home and at gunpoint made the four residents lay on the floor face down. Police said the victims were zip-tied as the suspects ransacked the home.

The victims told police the suspects stole a large amount of marijuana, more than $30,000 in cash, a Rolex watch, and a Cadillac. Investigators were able to track the car to a Walmart parking lot in northwest Oklahoma City. “Through investigative means, they were able to pinpoint where the suspects were staying at,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “A residence near Hefner and Penn.”

Police were able to stop three of the suspects as they left the rented Airbnb, but said Daniels refused to stop and started a high-speed pursuit. Daniels led officers onto an interstate during rush hour traffic. He crashed out near Interstate 235 and Northeast 13th Street and then took off on foot.

As officers chased after Daniels, two cruisers still hot from the chase started a grass fire and were fully engulfed in flames. “Nobody was injured or inside those vehicles when that happened,” said Quirk.

Police caught Daniels during that foot chase and investigators found the property stolen during the home invasion inside the suspect's cars.