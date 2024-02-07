Silver Alert: At Risk/Missing 80-Year-Old Woman

Tuesday, February 6th 2024, 7:36 pm
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for an 80-year-old woman, according to a post made by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP stated that Judith Looney was last seen on February 6, around 3:15 p.m., near Kickapoo and Main Street in Shawnee.
OHP also stated that Looney is five foot two inches, around 132 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair, and has short-term memory loss from early stages of dementia.
OHP asks if you have any information, to call 911.
