Silver Alert: At Risk/Missing 80-Year-Old Woman

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for an 80-year-old woman, according to a post made by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for an 80-year-old woman, according to a post made by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP stated that Judith Looney was last seen on February 6, around 3:15 p.m., near Kickapoo and Main Street in Shawnee.

OHP also stated that Looney is five foot two inches, around 132 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair, and has short-term memory loss from early stages of dementia.

OHP asks if you have any information, to call 911.