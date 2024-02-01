Eastpoint Businesses Calling On The Community For Support

Businesses in Eastpoint are struggling. News 9's Mike Glover spoke with the owners of the shops about how they're asking the community for help.

-

In 2019 the space between North Rhode Island Avenue and North Hood Street in Oklahoma City became Eastpoint, and the businesses began breathing life into the area.

“We decided let’s open a bookstore, let's do story time, let's offer a place with these books with their images are readily available,” said Courtney Strickland owner of Belle Book, Boutique and More.

Strickland opened Belle Books, Boutique, and More in September of 2020, “In the beginning it was great, the support and the community were there,” said Strickland.

The bookstore also gave that support back to the community. “I give free books out; we partner with youth first and we’ve given away over four hundred books in three years,” said Strickland.

Unfortunately, the support for the bookstore has not continued. “I’m not sure what happened,” said Strickland.

Without community support, she is facing some tough decisions. “For it to remain on the east side of Oklahoma City I’m going to need the support of the east side,” said Strickland. “So, we’re just regular old coffee I promise you, but then if you want to spike it, you can spike it,” said Brittani Hunter owner of Spiked Coffee.

Hunter’s business has the same concerns, “It’s getting to the point where it’s like financially it’s not making sense anymore,” said Hunter. “Last year was our first year where we started really making money and it gave us motivation, you like, we’re actually going to make it,” said Hunter.

However, as quickly as things took off they turned around. “Towards September of last year, everything just kind of slowed down,” said Hunter. But the dreams of a fighter don’t die easy, “I’m not ready to stop fighting for this and I’m not ready to give up on this community,” said Hunter.

“Our first official class was October 2019,” said Emmanuel Sosanya, owner of Intentional Fitness. Intentional Fitness was the first business to open the Eastpoint complex. “Business wise, as far as people coming in, we were flooded,” said Sosanya.

He has always had ambitions of owning some type of business, “I jumped in kind of blind, and I think that was probably the biggest mistake in regards to business,” said Sosanya.

Unfortunately, Sonsanya had to close his Intentional fitness gym, but not the vision. “This has been a blessing because of the lessons that I’ve learned, because of wisdom that I’ve gained, and the knowledge that I can now utilize for the next fitness studio,” said Sosanya.

He will continue running his fitness company and can be reached by email at Emmanuel.sosanya@gmail.com. For the other locally owned businesses that remain, “In addition to supporting me, I’m asking everyone to support local in general,” said Hunter.

“We’re going to need the support from the community,” said Strickland.

For more information on Belle Book store and Spiked Coffee visit them on Facebook @Belle Books Boutique & More and @Spiked: A Coffee Concept