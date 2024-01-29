Victim Identified In Vacant NW OKC Building Double Shooting

Officers say they responded to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. and found two people who were shot. One of those was 35-year-old Danielle Mahaffey who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A double shooting on Friday inside a vacant building in northwest Oklahoma City turned into a homicide investigation.

A vacant school building known to attract unsheltered citizens became the scene of the city's latest homicide investigation Friday morning. “It was early this morning when police responded to a disturbance around the area of Northwest 10th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said the second shooting victim survived but was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigators spent hours at the scene talking to witnesses and collecting evidence, including a car that was parked outside the building. The car was towed from the area and followed by an officer. “It’s unclear what led up the shooting,” said Knight.

Police say there were several people inside the building, and this was not the first time there have been problems at the old school. Fire crews were called out to the location earlier this month after flames engulfed part of the building.

Police say the homicide investigation was in the early stages but think witnesses may have answers. “Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and possible people involved in the case,” said Knight.

.Citizens with information about the deadly shooting can call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.