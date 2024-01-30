'We're Euthanizing for Space': Oklahoma City Animal Welfare At Crisis Capacity

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is asking the community for help as it reaches critical capacity.

-

The shelter is already turning to euthanasia, a trend they say will continue if something doesn't change.

"We're euthanizing today for space," OKC Animal Welfare spokesperson Jon Gary said.

The shelter is designed to hold 300 dogs but can flex to 350 dogs when necessary.

"We really have to make sure we do what we can to get animals out of the shelter as quickly as we can," Gary said.

But he says the shelter begins to struggle when capacity surpasses 400 dogs.

"We're about 150% capacity with about 450 dogs," Gary said. "We're in a crisis capacity situation."

The situation is forcing the shelter to take extreme measures: euthanizing dogs for space.

"It's always scary because we have to make difficult decisions when we get this full," Gary said. "In this day and age, you shouldn't have to do that anymore."

The shelter is due for an upgrade soon as the outdated facility is bursting at the seams.

"You'll see that almost every kennel is doubled up," Gary explained. "They weren't designed to hold two dogs, but we do the best that we can."

A new and improved $42 million MAPS 4 shelter was approved by the city council earlier this month, but Gary says it doesn't solve the problem they're facing today.

"Absolutely,” he said. “Animals are going to lose their lives if something doesn't change really really soon."

The shelter has paused intake of lost and stray dogs unless there is a medical need or a behavior concern that poses a danger.

"Really the shelter should be the very last option for any animal," Gary said.

He says this is a scary situation and the shelter is asking for the community’s help, as it could be their last hope.

"Come in to adopt or foster or whatever way they can help," he said. "There's so many animals here in need and you'd be surprised at the ones you fall in love with once you're here and you see them and interact with them."

Adoption fees are waived for dogs over 40 pounds, but here are options outside of adoption.

If you can't adopt a pup, OKC Animal Welfare encourages fostering, donations and volunteering as other ways to get involved and help turn things around.