The OU women took care of Kansas on Saturday in Norman, winning 60-55.

By: News 9

Sooners Take Care Of Jayhawks In Norman With 60-55 Win

-

The OU women took care of Kansas on Saturday in Norman, winning 60-55.

Skylar Vann had 21 points and a crucial three at the end to put the Jayhawks away.

She's averaging 20 points per game during the OU win streak.