News 9 obtained emails from Edmond and Moore Public Schools revealing initial worries over the rollout of the state's teacher incentive program. Oklahoma Watch and State Impact first reported the magnitude of the Oklahoma State Department of Education's overpayments to some bonus recipients, including in one case, a teacher who is now expected to repay $50,000.

'What a Cluster!' Emails Show Concern Over Teacher Bonus Program From the Start

But, in an email sent on April 26, the same day State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced the program, the chief financial officer for Oklahoma City Public Schools sent an email to more than 40 of her counterparts at other districts around Central Oklahoma.

She asked if the bonus program was on their radar.

The chief financial officer for Edmond Public Schools responded to everyone, saying recovery of funds could be difficult, and prompted the question, "If they refuse to cut a check to repay, will the district be responsible for collections or taking them to court?"

After apparent confusion and questions over the program, Walters updated districts in July. In that email, he thanked superintendents for raising their questions with him and announced an application deadline extension.

The superintendent for Moore Public Schools forwarded that message to his chief financial officer, advising "FYI. What a cluster!"

Walters defended the bonus program on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said clawing back overpaid dollars from teachers is an important part of his accountability plan.