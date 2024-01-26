Thunder Fans Congratulate Gilgeous-Alexander For Selection As NBA All-Star Game Starter

The sports world is reacting to OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's selection as a starter for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Thursday, January 25th 2024, 8:00 pm

By: News 9, News On 6, Drake Johnson


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The NBA announced starters for the annual All-Star game on Thursday.

Included was none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the OKC Thunder star who has led the team from a full rebuild to no. 1 in the Western Conference at this point in the season.

It's his second appearance on the roster and his first as a starter. He was selected in 2023 for Team Giannis and played sparingly. SGA had 9 points, 2 rebounds and 7 assists in just 10 minutes during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Here's how basketball fans reacted to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 2024 NBA All-Star selection.

﻿
