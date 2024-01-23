OHP Responds To Nearly 500 Weather-Related Calls, How To Stay Safe

Ice-covered roads made for a busy night for first responders and wreckers across the state. Starting midnight Monday, OHP responded to nearly 500 weather-related calls. The ice also contributed to several slips and falls across the metro.

With a dense fog advisory remaining in effect until Tuesday morning, a slowdown is unlikely. “Probably go home, get some more sleep, and come back at night,” said Jeffrey Jones with Arrow Wrecker.

Jeffrey Jones with Arrow Wrecker and emergency responders were dispatched to it all. "People spinning out in an intersection or like I said getting stuck in a ditch or getting piled up in the highway. It's a little bit of everything,” said Jones.

In a post to Twitter, across the state Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers responded to more than 200 non-injury collisions and 40 injury accidents.

The ice also contributed to several slips and falls across the metro. “The majority of these slips and falls are happening within twenty feet of somebody's front door,” said Adam Paluka with EMSA.

News 9's Cameron Joiner was captured on her home camera slipping on her ice-covered walkway. “Folks probably let their guard down a little bit close to home, not wearing the proper shoes, maybe walking too quickly and they’re taking a tumble,” said Paluka.

Near Interstate 240 and Broadway Avenue, an OKC firefighter was working an accident Sunday night and suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into the fire engine. Thankfully the firefighter managed to leap out of the way and avoided serious injury. “I think it’s going to be just as bad tonight if not worse because you already have all the snow and ice on the ground,” said Jones.

With less-than-ideal driving conditions anticipated throughout the night, “I recommend everyone stay in your cars. Take blankets with you. Make sure your cell phone is charged before you ever leave the house,” said Jones.