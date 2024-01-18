Authorities with the Seminole Nation Police responded to a shooting in Wewoka Wednesday night.

Authorities Respond To Reported Shooting In Wewoka

A law enforcement officer in Seminole County confirmed that the shooting occurred near South Hitchite Avenue and West 8th Street.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.