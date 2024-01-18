Authorities Respond To Reported Shooting In Wewoka

Authorities with the Seminole Nation Police responded to a shooting in Wewoka Wednesday night.

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 6:00 am

By: News 9


Authorities with the Seminole Nation Police responded to a shooting in Wewoka Wednesday night.

Click here to watch News 9 live.

A law enforcement officer in Seminole County confirmed that the shooting occurred near South Hitchite Avenue and West 8th Street.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 18th, 2024

January 19th, 2024

January 18th, 2024

January 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 19th, 2024

January 19th, 2024

January 19th, 2024

January 19th, 2024