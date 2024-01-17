Thunder Guard Josh Giddey Will Not Face Criminal Charges Related To Investigation

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not face any criminal charges related to a police investigation into an alleged relationship with an underaged girl, according to police.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not face any criminal charges related to a police investigation into an alleged relationship with an underaged girl, according to police.

Newport Beach Police Department confirmed to News 9 that their detectives have "reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey."

The Newport Beach Police Department released a statement on November 29, regarding their investigation of Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Josh Giddey's alleged relationship with a minor.

NBPD said in a press release, "The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor. The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case."

TMZ Sports originally reported that Giddey was the subject of a police inquiry in connection with allegations of a relationship with a minor.

The report said NBPD was investigating allegations involving Giddey that were posted to the social media site 'X' during Thanksgiving week from anonymous sources.