OU Basketball Faces West Virginia In Norman While OSU Hosts Kansas

Tuesday, January 16th 2024
After both teams faced losses on the road, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will both return home to face their opponents this week.
After a 78-66 loss to No. 3 Kansas in Norman, the fifteenth-ranked Sooners, now 13-3 for the season, have a chance to earn another win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Cowboys, 8-8 this season, will tip off against Kansas at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gallagher-Iba Arena.
On Wednesday, the Sooners-Mountaineers matchup tips off at 7 p.m.
