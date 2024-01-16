OU Basketball Faces West Virginia In Norman While OSU Hosts Kansas

Oklahoma will take on West Virginia in Norman while the Cowboys welcome the Jayhawks to Stillwater.

Tuesday, January 16th 2024, 6:41 am

By: News 9


After both teams faced losses on the road, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will both return home to face their opponents this week.

After a 78-66 loss to No. 3 Kansas in Norman, the fifteenth-ranked Sooners, now 13-3 for the season, have a chance to earn another win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cowboys, 8-8 this season, will tip off against Kansas at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gallagher-Iba Arena.

On Wednesday, the Sooners-Mountaineers matchup tips off at 7 p.m.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 16th, 2024

August 20th, 2023

August 6th, 2023

July 30th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 18th, 2024

January 18th, 2024

January 18th, 2024

January 18th, 2024