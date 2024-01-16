OU Basketball Faces West Virginia In Norman While OSU Hosts Kansas

Oklahoma will take on West Virginia in Norman while the Cowboys welcome the Jayhawks to Stillwater.

By: News 9

After both teams faced losses on the road, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will both return home to face their opponents this week.

After a 78-66 loss to No. 3 Kansas in Norman, the fifteenth-ranked Sooners, now 13-3 for the season, have a chance to earn another win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cowboys, 8-8 this season, will tip off against Kansas at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gallagher-Iba Arena.

On Wednesday, the Sooners-Mountaineers matchup tips off at 7 p.m.