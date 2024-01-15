Valentine's Day Events Across Oklahoma

Here is a list of Valentine's Day events and celebrations ranging from intimate date nights to a paranormal winery tour.

By: News 9

There is less than a month until Valentine's Day, do you know how you're going to spend it?

Below is a list of events and celebrations ranging from intimate date nights to a paranormal winery tour.

Valentine's Day Events On January 20:

Valentine’s String Art, Owasso

Valentine's Day Events On January 27:

Valentine’s Gnome, OKC

Valentine's Day Events On January 28:

Valentine’s Day Paint Party, Medicine Park

Valentine's Day Events On February 2:

Family Valentine’s Day, OKC

Valentine's Day Events On February 3:

Family Valentine’s Day, OKC

Valentine’s Day Pop Up Shop, OKC

Valentine’s Painting Party, Cushing

Valentine’s Sip n’ Shop, Canton

Valentine's Day Events On February 4:

Valentine’s Pop Up Shop, Edmond

Valentine’s Vibes Pop Up Shop, OKC

Family Valentine’s Day, OKC

Valentine's Day Events On February 8:

Valentine’s Day Dinner Theater and Concert, OKC

Valentine's Day Events On February 9:

Galentine's Day Party, Edmond

Valentine’s Adult Cake Decorating Class, Edmond

Ballroom Dancing Date Night, Edmond

Valentine's Day Events On February 10:

Valentine’s Day Paint And Sip, OKC

Valentine’s Day Succulent Workshop, OKC

The Skervin’s Valentine’s Experience, OKC

Valentine’s Day Pop Up Shop, OKC

Cupid’s Valentine’s Market, Chickasha

Family Valentine’s Treats, OKC

Valentine’s Succulent Workshop, Goldsby

Crochet A Little: Flowers For Valentine’s, OKC

Valentine’s Day Extravaganza, Lawton

Bottle Release and Pop Up, Tulsa

Delicate Delights Pop Up, Alva

Valentine's Day Events On February 11:

Valentine’s Charcuterie Adventure and Class, Blanchard

Valentine Brunch Board, Norman

Valentine's Day Events On February 14:

Pints and Palette: Valentine’s Date Night Class, OKC

H+S Doggy Date Night, Edmond

Valentine’s Day Dinner and Show, Guthrie

Valentine’s Dinner, Elk City

Valentine’s Dinner and Trolley Tour, Tulsa

Valentine’s Dinner, Durant

Valentine’s Dinner, Claremore

Couples Cooking Class, Owasso

Valentine’s Day Fondue Dinner With Live Music, Medicine Park

DIY Candle Pouring Date Night, Edmond

Valentine's Day Events On February 17:

Tidewater Winery Valentine’s Day Paranormal Investigation, Drumright

Valentine Brunch Board, Norman

Valentine's Day Events On February 18:

Valentine Brunch Board, Norman