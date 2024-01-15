Valentine's Day Events Across Oklahoma

Monday, January 15th 2024, 12:10 pm
There is less than a month until Valentine's Day, do you know how you're going to spend it?
Below is a list of events and celebrations ranging from intimate date nights to a paranormal winery tour.
Valentine’s String Art, Owasso
Valentine’s Gnome, OKC
Valentine’s Day Paint Party, Medicine Park
Valentine’s Day Pop Up Shop, OKC
Valentine’s Painting Party, Cushing
Valentine’s Sip n’ Shop, Canton
Valentine’s Pop Up Shop, Edmond
Valentine’s Vibes Pop Up Shop, OKC
Valentine’s Day Dinner Theater and Concert, OKC
Galentine's Day Party, Edmond
Valentine’s Adult Cake Decorating Class, Edmond
Ballroom Dancing Date Night, Edmond
Valentine’s Day Paint And Sip, OKC
Valentine’s Day Succulent Workshop, OKC
The Skervin’s Valentine’s Experience, OKC
Valentine’s Day Pop Up Shop, OKC
Cupid’s Valentine’s Market, Chickasha
Family Valentine’s Treats, OKC
Valentine’s Succulent Workshop, Goldsby
Crochet A Little: Flowers For Valentine’s, OKC
Valentine’s Day Extravaganza, Lawton
Bottle Release and Pop Up, Tulsa
Delicate Delights Pop Up, Alva
Valentine’s Charcuterie Adventure and Class, Blanchard
Valentine Brunch Board, Norman
Pints and Palette: Valentine’s Date Night Class, OKC
H+S Doggy Date Night, Edmond
Valentine’s Day Dinner and Show, Guthrie
Valentine’s Dinner, Elk City
Valentine’s Dinner and Trolley Tour, Tulsa
Valentine’s Dinner, Durant
Valentine’s Dinner, Claremore
Couples Cooking Class, Owasso
Valentine’s Day Fondue Dinner With Live Music, Medicine Park
DIY Candle Pouring Date Night, Edmond
Tidewater Winery Valentine’s Day Paranormal Investigation, Drumright
