1 Dead After Luther Mobile Home Fire

A fire inside a mobile home in Luther has left one person dead, firefighters say.

By: News 9

-

One person has died after a fire inside of a mobile home in Luther, the fire department says.

The Luther Fire Department said they believe the blaze began as an electrical fire at a trailer near East Victory Lane in the northeastern part of the city.

Luther Fire Chief Joseph Figueroa said the call for the fire came in at around 2:30 a.m., and since the Luther Fire Department is volunteer-based, assistance from the Jones Fire Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma City Fire Department was called in.

"Our first unit on scene was a police unit from Luther, and he said that it was completely involved where he showed up," Figueroa said. "I do feel that timing or weather would have played a factor today."

The victim has not been identified at this time, but fire officials did state that the victim was an 'older' man. The victim owned three dogs and one cat, one of each was recovered.

"There's are a couple of different things that we're looking at for a possible cause," said Figueroa. "Space heater's one of them. Possible malpracticed [sic] electrical work could have been the other one."

Chief Figueroa said the state fire marshal is taking over the investigation of the fire.