OKC Liquor Store Employee Attacked With Expensive Bottle Of Tequila

Three people are in jail after a liquor store employee was allegedly attacked with an expensive bottle of liquor.

Oklahoma City Police said one of the suspects used a bottle as a weapon to get past a liquor store employee. Officers arrested Jakia Greer, 21, on Tuesday on suspicion of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said all three suspects were booked in jail on robbery charges.

Police were called to a liquor store on the corner of Northwest 29th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. An employee told officers three people came in together and a short time later, the group attempted to leave with pricey bottles of Tequila without paying. “Trying to conceal them in their clothing,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said the store's security video showed the employee first tried to stop Greer at the door. Greer fell and broke the bottle. According to court documents, Greer grabbed another bottle and used it as a weapon. “Smashes it over the victim’s head and then they flee,” said Knight. “At that point, it becomes a robbery. They used force in order to steal their items.”

An officer saw the suspects leave in a black Toyota and got the tag number. The tag led to Greer's home in northeast Oklahoma City. Greer was arrested that night along with 19-year-old Jonquez King, and 22-year-old Allante Harrison. “All three ended up in jail,” said Knight.

The store's owner did not want to comment on the incident or release the store security video of the attack. “It’s important to note that although the store clerk was injured it was not life-threatening,” said Knight.

Police said it was best practice for employees not to confront suspected shoplifters, as it increases the risk of an attack. “It’s always the advice I give to people to simply get the best description you can of that person,” said Knight. “And let police confront them.”

Police noted in court documents one of the suspects admitted to being in the store and identified himself in the store security video.