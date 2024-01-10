Caitlin Tharp, Account Executive

Caitlin Tharp is an experienced account executive eager to help. She enjoys meeting new clients and understanding their goals to best help their business grow. She loves the creative process of building a client’s commercial and will work hard behind the scenes.

Caitlin Tharp is an experienced account executive eager to help. She enjoys meeting new clients and understanding their goals to best help their business grow. She loves the creative process of building a client’s commercial and will work hard behind the scenes. Caitlin makes herself available to her clients and doesn’t stop working till the job gets done. She understands advertising is a significant investment and doesn’t take that investment lightly. For more info on TV, Online or Outdoor Billboard advertising you can contact Caitlin at 405-286-6637.