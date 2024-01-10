2 New Locations To Be Added To Discussion Of Jail Site Today

Okla. County commissioners will meet again today to discuss possible jail sites. One possible location in The Stockyards has been a point of contention as landowners say it could devastate the area.

By: News 9

Oklahoma County commissioners are expected to discuss six possible locations for the new jail today, including two new ones.

One particular location on the list had Commissioners excited, but landowners say it is not for sale.

A plot of land in The Stockyards near Exchange Avenue and Agnew Avenue has been talked about a lot recently.

Still, Stockyards President Ben Hale says adding a county jail would ruin the property and some livelihoods.

“This is the only one left in the United States, what they call terminal market, and we're the only one that's operating; we're the largest sale barn in Oklahoma,” Hale said.

Last month, District 3 County Commissioner Myles Davidson said the area is viable for a new jail because it is close to the courthouse and the land is unincorporated, meaning the county does not have to adhere to Oklahoma City zoning ordinances and does not have to pay the city for permitting.

Stockyards President Jerry Reynolds says they have plans for that land.

“We have big plans for that property as far as expansion and to continue allowing us to maximize our value for our producers,” Reynolds said.

Commissioners will consider other properties at today's meeting, including two new ones off of Southwest 74th Street and Rockwell Avenue, and just northwest of Reno Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.