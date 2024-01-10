Remembering Madeline Bills: Moore community comes together to honor a student's life lost tragically.

‘Her Memory Keeps Us Going:’ Moore High School Dedicates Jersey To Family Of Late Daughter

-

The Moore community honored a student who lost her life last April.

The Moore High School girls' basketball team wanted to remember Madeline Bills for her infectious personality on and off the court. The team presented a jersey to her family at Tuesday’s night’s game.

Colors at a high school basketball game show pride. At Moore High School, basketball passes on a reminder of who is missing. “We lost a lot in losing Madeline,” said Stephanie Bills, Madeline Bills’ mother. “She certainly was a dynamic personality. We’ve got a whole community that’s mourning Madeline’s loss.”

Investigators accused Chase Cook, of first-degree murder and first-degree rape. One of Madeline’s coaches Marissa Murphy struggles with Madeline’s absence. “That’s probably the hardest thing to process. It’s not a tragic accident. It’s a horrific event,” Murphy said. “It was really hard.”

However, Murphy remembers the light Madeline brought into her life. “Caring, smart, determined, dedicated, hardworking, beautiful soul,” Murphy said.

The team kept a jersey to protect that memory. The team dedicated a framed jersey to Madeline’s family. The Bills' family also started a scholarship fund in Madeline’s memory. “Madeline would want us to continue to move on with our lives,” Bills said.

The jersey serves as a memory for Madeline’s family to cherish. "Her memory keeps us going,” Bills said.

Mustang coach and Bills' family friend Katie Bass and her visiting team also showed their support on Tuesday night. “At the end of the day the game represents so much more than just wins or losses,” Bass said.

People showed up to remember a teammate who was no longer there, but one could argue Madeline couldn’t have been more present. “I say we stand on the wings of those who love us the most,” Bills said.

As this community mourns the loss of Madeline, the court process continues to play out for the man accused of her death. Cook’s next court appearance is set for Thursday morning.