For those with speech or hearing disabilities or those who need to be discreet texting can be a lifesaver. News 9's Chris Yu explains how you can text to 911 if you're in a similar situation.

Texting 911 For Help: What You Need To Know

An 11-year-old girl recently texted a message to 911 alerting dispatchers that her mother was being abused, using a service that is available in four counties in Oklahoma.

The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG) launched the Text to 911 service in the fall of 2019, allowing people in Canadian, Cleveland, Logan, and Oklahoma counties to text messages to 911 to request emergency help.

On New Year's Day, an 11-year-old girl in Bethany texted 911 after seeing her mother being beaten and held captive. Police said the victim's boyfriend, Denovus Daniels, was the attacker. "I was just really scared," the girl said. "He would tell me that he would kill me and the dogs and bury us, like together in our backyard."

The girl texted 911, "Please come, abuse is happening. Please hurry. I can’t text anymore or call."

A dispatcher then asked for a location. "They were like, 'I need to know the address so I can send help.' And my message sent and they said, 'Help is on the way,'" the girl recalled.

Thanks to the girl's text message, Bethany Police came to the home. Police said although Daniels slipped out the back door, they later arrested him. "I wish that my daughter never had to see any of it," the victim said. "But get help! You can get help!"

To text 911 for help, simply start a new text message, type 911 in the recipient field, type the location of the emergency, and send the message. A dispatcher will then reply with instructions or additional questions.

ACOG said the Text to 911 service does not accept photos, videos, or emojis, and there must not be multiple recipients. In addition, the message must be 160 characters or under. Otherwise, it will not be received.

A traditional voice call to 911 is still the most effective way to get emergency help, ACOG said. But texting 911 is a good option for those with speech or hearing disabilities, those with medical emergencies, or those who need to be discreet.

